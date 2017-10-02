Accident closes lanes on Highway 431 in Huntsville

Huntsville police are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Highway 431 and Dug Hill.



Northbound lanes have been closed while crews respond to the wreck. One southbound lane is open to passing traffic.



Drivers should avoid the area if possible.



Consider taking King Drake Road to Dug Hill away from Highway 431.

