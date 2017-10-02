WATCH: News conferences and updates on Las Vegas mass shooting

Multiple law enforcement agencies and officials will be holding news conferences regarding the mass shooting in Las Vegas.



WAFF 48 will stream those events live in this story.



[MOBILE USER TAP TO WATCH LIVE STREAM]



At least 50 people are dead and 400 injured after a gunman shot into a crowd from a hotel & casino overlooking a music festival. The shooter is dead.



[READ MORE: At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert]

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

