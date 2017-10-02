WATCH: News conferences and updates on Las Vegas mass shooting

Multiple law enforcement agencies and officials will be holding news conferences regarding the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
At least 50 people are dead and 400 injured after a gunman shot into a crowd from a hotel & casino overlooking a music festival. The shooter is dead.
My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017
