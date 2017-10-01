Madison police: Officers injured, fired back after suspect rammed 2 police cars

Madison police say a suspect rammed two police cars as officers attempted to stop him on Oct. 1, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

This is one of the Madison police cars a suspect allegedly rammed during a pursuit on Oct. 1, 2017. (Source: Madison Police Department)

Madison police have released more details in a pursuit that left two officers injured Sunday evening.

Police say two officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute near Miller Boulevard and Mahan Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. One of the officers arrived at the scene and encountered the suspect driving past the residence in a Ford F-250. According to police, the officer prepared to turn around and try to pull over the truck, but the suspect made a U-Turn, came back and rammed the police car, disabling it and injuring the officer.

Police say a second officer pursued the truck up Miller Boulevard, then the suspect stopped in the middle of the road near the intersection Hickory Ridge. Officers say the suspect then backed up and rammed the second police car, pushing the officer’s car in reverse down the hill. The officer fired shots through his windshield into the back of the pickup truck in an attempt to stop the threat. The driver of the truck was not struck by the rounds and fled on foot, according to police.

Several other officers arrived and captured the suspect in a nearby yard. Police identified him as Kyle Shubert, 33, of Madison.

Both officers were treated for their injuries at local hospitals and released. They were both placed on leave until they are ready to return to duty. Capt. Terrell Cook said he hopes they return to duty soon.

Shubert was charged with two counts of second-degree assault (assaulting police officers), fleeing and attempting to elude police officers, and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $60,686 bond.

The Madison Police Department is investigating the incident.

