Madison police: Officers injured, fired back after suspect rammed 2 police cars

Madison police have released more details in a pursuit that left two officers injured Sunday evening.More >>
A woman from north Alabama saw her family vacation turn into a nightmare Sunday night.More >>
State lawmakers report that Madison County Rep. Jim Patterson died Monday afternoon.More >>
Shots rang out at the Jet Pep at 1800 University Dr. around 8 p.m. Saturday.More >>
An investigation determined it was accidental and no charges are expected to be filed.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
Elvis Presley's childhood home will soon be up for sale, according to BR Public Relations.More >>
Slidell Police officers arrested a man they say rammed through the fence at the Slidell Municipal Airport, then crashed into a utility pole on his way to see a "voodoo doctor."More >>
