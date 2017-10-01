2 police officers and suspect injured in chase in Madison

Two Madison police officers were injured in a pursuit near Old Madison Pike Sunday evening in Madison.More >>
Shots rang out at the Jet Pep at 1800 University Dr. around 8 p.m. Saturday.More >>
The southbound lanes of Pulaski Pike are closed near Kelly Cemetery Rd. while authorities respond to a motor vehicle accident.More >>
An investigation determined it was accidental and no charges are expected to be filed.More >>
We’re told two people got into a fight, which may have begun over a girl, and that one of them was shot.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and wounding more than 200, officials said early Monday.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.More >>
Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.More >>
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.More >>
