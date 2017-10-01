2 police officers and suspect injured in chase in Madison

Two Madison police officers were injured in a pursuit near Old Madison Pike Sunday evening in Madison.

The incident began as a domestic call on Miller Boulevard.

Witnesses say officers secured two scenes. One scene is at Miller Boulevard and Mahan Drive. Another scene is less than a mile away at Miller Boulevard and Hickory Ridge Drive.

Investigators say shots were fired, but nobody was hit.

Officers could be seen taking pictures inside the truck.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on scene assisting Madison Police.

