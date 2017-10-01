No arrests made in Saturday shooting incident at Jet Pep

A pursuit in Madison ended in a neighborhood near Old Madison Pike Sunday evening. Witnesses say officers secured two scenes. One scene is at Miller Boulevard and Mahan Drive. Another scene is less than a mile away at Miller Boulevard and Hickory Ridge Drive. A Madison Police patrol car on the scene had significant damage. The window of the truck involved was shattered. Officers could be seen taking pictures inside the truck. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on scene assisti...More >>
Shots rang out at the Jet Pep at 1800 University Dr. around 8 p.m. Saturday.More >>
The southbound lanes of Pulaski Pike are closed near Kelly Cemetery Rd. while authorities respond to a motor vehicle accident.More >>
An investigation determined it was accidental and no charges are expected to be filed.More >>
We’re told two people got into a fight, which may have begun over a girl, and that one of them was shot.More >>
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.More >>
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.More >>
