Pulaski Pike southbound lanes shut down near Kelly Cemetery Rd.

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The southbound lanes of Pulaski Pike are closed near Kelly Cemetery Rd. while authorities respond to a motor vehicle accident.

Northbound traffic is down to one lane. Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

