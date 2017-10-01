Coroner identifies pedestrian killed overnight

A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Evangel Dr. and Executive in NW Huntsville.

The victim, who has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Craft, was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Craft was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m.

An investigation determined it was accidental and no charges are expected to be filed.

