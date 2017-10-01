Rainsville man charged with attempted murder

Police responded to a shooting in the Rosalie community of Jackson County around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The incident occurred at a bonfire gathering off County Rd. 78 near the Bluff.

We’re told two people got into a fight, which may have begun over a girl, and that one was shot.

The 18-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

Shawn Dale Brown, 21, was quickly identified as the suspect and found hiding in the woods near the bonfire.

Brown was arrested at the scene and later charged with attempted murder.

He is currently being held without bond.

