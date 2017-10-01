Man found dead in car identified, homicide ruled cause of death

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car in Huntsville Saturday night.

Huntsville Police believe George Jarrett, 34, was driving when he died of a gunshot wound near the intersection of Adventist Blvd. and Sparkman Dr.

The coroner has ruled homicide as the cause of death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

