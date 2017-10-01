Huntsville man arrested in September murder case

Huntsville police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a Meridianville man in September.

Taurus DeWayne Oliver, 39 of Huntsville is charged with murder. Madison County Jail records show he is being held without bond.

Oliver is accused of killing 34-year-old George Carl Jarrett. Police say he was shot in a car at about 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 30. Police found him after responding to a traffic accident call near the intersection of Adventist Boulevard and Wynn Drive. Responding officers found out Jarrett, who was driving, had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to his injuries.

Police say the investigation determined that Oliver and Jarrett were in some type of argument prior to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Other arrests may follow, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48