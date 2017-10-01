Police investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville

Huntsville Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

It happened at the Jet Pep on University Dr. NW, near the intersection of Church St.

Officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Police arrived at the scene to find two people hurt, but they are expected to be okay.

Witnesses at a nearby bar say they heard more than 20 gunshots.

The owners locked the business' doors.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

