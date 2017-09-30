Latina Rumba HSV now "party with purpose" for disaster relief

Hurricane Maria is the latest in a series natural disasters that began with Hurricane Harvey a little more than a month ago.

There are several efforts to help those affected by groups in North Alabama. Among them is a fundraising event on October 7 in Huntsville to offer help to victims, but it didn’t start out that way.

Organizers of Rumba Latina HSV were planning the event when the disasters began to unfold, first with Hurricane Harvey, then Hurricane Irma, followed by the earthquake in Mexico, and finally Hurricane Maria, which has destroyed much of Puerto Rico's infrastructure.

It's now being called a "party with a purpose," with money raised going to groups that help people the devastated areas. Rumba Latina is a celebration of Hispanic heritage and culture that is open for everyone.

Madison resident, and Puerto Rico native, Ramon Santiago said he was able to contact his family on the island Thursday morning, eight days after the hurricane made landfall there.

He said the people of Puerto Rico need as much help as they can get.

"It's hard to be positive when something like this happens in your homeland, but it will not be the last time. And there could be other situations in the future. Got to be prepared to face all that. And I think the people of Puerto Rico are prepared, although they are suffering too much nowadays. They need the help now," Santiago said.

The Rumba Latina Festival coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is scheduled for next Saturday at Huntsville West, starting at 5 p.m.

It’s a party with food, dancing to live music, art and more. And it has a purpose, to raise money for victims of these natural disasters.

