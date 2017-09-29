Tree in a truck? Anything grows in Alabama - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Tree in a truck? Anything grows in Alabama

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
A tree was found growing through a pickup truck in Wlsconx County. (Source: Alabama Forestry Commission) A tree was found growing through a pickup truck in Wlsconx County. (Source: Alabama Forestry Commission)
Something a little different from the Alabama Forestry Commission's Facebook page this week.

Forestry employees found a tree growing through an abandoned pickup truck "in the middle of nowhere" in Wilcox County. They don';t know how long it's been there, but the guess is quite awhile.

