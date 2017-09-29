Missionary family back to Madison, plans to return to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

Imagine if your family was trapped in Puerto Rico and you had no way to know if they were okay for days and days. One man in the Tennessee Valley is living through this difficult reality.

Amid a dire situation in storm-devastated Puerto Rico, family members in north Alabama are desperate to make contact with loved ones in the U.S. commonwealth.

A family originally from Madison is back in north Alabama after leaving their home in Puerto Rico. As missionaries who help those in need, they typically would be going into a disaster area They said they will do that when they go back to Puerto Rico, but this time, they are storm victims too.

Kathy and Gary Ashley and their four children who live with them on the island arrived in Atlanta just after midnight Friday. Pictures from their backyard show the difference before and after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico.

Their home isn't damaged too badly, but their church is, as a look from the outside, and one from the inside show. People in Puerto Rico are struggling to get food and water and are enduring sweltering heat.

The Ashleys said they will return once electricity is restored, and that could be a month or so from now.

"The things we take for gr anted, perhaps, that we don't even think about become very precious. That Thursday, right after the hurricane. we're out, my kids and I, grabbing buckets, scooping up water out of the streets so we can flush our toilets. And that's what, you know, every day all the people are doing to survive, to get through this," Kathy Ashley said.

The Ashleys were able to return because the Madison Baptist Church paid for their plane tickets. They are asking for donations and volunteers who want to help them rebuild their church in Puerto Rico. To find out how, call the Madison Baptist Church at 256-830-6224.

