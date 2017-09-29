CRIME STOPPERS: Walmart purse snatcher suspects

This week's Crime Stoppers report focuses on two suspected purse snatchers at the Walmart on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville June 18th.
The crime occurred on June 18, 2017.
You can see one suspect running from the store wearing a hoodie. The second suspected snatcher is seen right here, minus the hoodie, hence a much better look at his face. Huntsville police tell us the victim was shopping at that Walmart with her purse near the top of her shopping cart when she realized one of the men had quickly moved by her and took the purse.
Any idea who these two alleged crooks are? If you have even the slightest idea, please let us know. Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime.
There's a reward of up to $1,000 just waiting for you.
