My Take - Crime Stoppers

Crime stoppers is done in cooperation with WAFF, the Huntsville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies. Weekly we show felony offenders on WAFF that need to be captured by area law enforcement. Most are felony arrests so it's a great service to our community. Crime stoppers has been ongoing since 1984. We're approaching a few milestones that need to be shared to keep the success of our program in mind. Over the next couple of months, we will surpass the $15 million mark of recovering stolen property and/or narcotics. In addition, we will soon pass the arrest of over 3,500 felony offenders, clearing over 17k cases and we'll soon surpass the half-million dollar mark in rewards paid out since the inception of the program. Crime stoppers is a huge success by any measure. We appreciate the Tennessee Valley supporting this program and making it the most successful Crime stopper program in the country based on various national and international awards. Crime stoppers is also sponsored by several local businesses that are committed to making an investment in the community where they do business. And for that we're grateful. There are additional opportunities for you to support Crime stoppers as well. You can call 256-53CRIME for more information about how become a supporter of this very important community service.



