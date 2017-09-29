Guntersville man arrested for possession of a controlled substance

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday morning, deputies found Eric Jowers, 48, of Guntersville at the intersection of Union Grove Road at Scant City Road.

Deputies found that he was wanted for failing to appear in court and probation violation.

During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He remains in the county jail with no bond.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, probation violation, and failure to appear.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48