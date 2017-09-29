Arab woman arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Just after midnight Friday morning, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on Scant City Road in Arab for a traffic violation.

Investigators tell us, during the stop, deputies found that the driver was in possession of prescription drugs that were not prescribed to her.

48-year-old Jami Ryan Bailey of Arab was arrested and taken to the county jail where she remains.

Bailey is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Her bond is set at $2,500.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48