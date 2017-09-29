Aerojet Rocketdyne expansion to create more than 700 new jobs

A local woman shot during a domestic situation at her home Thursday night has died, according to authorities.More >>
Jackson County authorities confirm three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Scottsboro baseball coach is on leave, but authorities are not elaborating on the reasons why.More >>
A Cherokee man was killed while riding a motorcycle in Colbert County Wednesday night.More >>
Rumba Latina Festival in HuntsvilleMore >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
I-55 is shut down in both directions in Crittenden County, Arkansas.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
