Aerojet Rocketdyne expansion to create more than 700 new jobs

A project development agreement between the City of Huntsville and Aerojet Rocketdyne will translate to more than 700 new jobs.

The rocket and missile propulsion manufacturer plans to expand operations in the rocket city with a defense business headquarters and rocket shop business at Cummins Research Park. An engine assembly and advanced manufacturing will be built at the North Huntsville Industrial Park along Pulaski Pike.

The jobs will offer minimum salaries close to $80,000, with average wages sitting at $38.25/hr.

The manufacturing plant is expected to build propulsion engines for the SLS deep space rocket. The project timelines have dates set for December 2017 & January 2018.

The project comes with incentives to attract up to 1,200 employees with possible future expansion.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has current operations in Cummings Research Park as well as Florida, Arkansas, Virginia, Washington, New Mexico, Utah, Tennessee, and New Jersey.

Aerojet Rocketdyne currently manufacturers rocket engines for both private and government use.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48