Southbound lanes of Hwy 231 in Laceys Spring re-open after wreck

The southbound lanes of Highway 231 have re-opened after a wreck in Laceys Spring.

The wreck happened around 4 o'clock on Friday morning about a mile north of Highway 35. Troopers believe one car was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved.

