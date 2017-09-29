Southbound lanes of Hwy 231 in Laceys Spring re-open after wreck

Tuscumbia police say a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting Thursday night.More >>
Tuscumbia police say a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting Thursday night.More >>
Jackson County authorities confirm three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Jackson County authorities confirm three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Scottsboro baseball coach is on leave, but authorities are not elaborating on the reasons why.More >>
A Scottsboro baseball coach is on leave, but authorities are not elaborating on the reasons why.More >>
A Cherokee man was killed while riding a motorcycle in Colbert County Wednesday night.More >>
A Cherokee man was killed while riding a motorcycle in Colbert County Wednesday night.More >>
Rumba Latina Festival in HuntsvilleMore >>
Rumba Latina Festival in HuntsvilleMore >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A stampede at a train station in India's west-coast city of Mumbai killed 21 people during the morning rush.More >>
A stampede at a train station in India's west-coast city of Mumbai killed 21 people during the morning rush.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A brief filmed clip of Amelia Earhart was uncovered in upstate New York.More >>
A brief filmed clip of Amelia Earhart was uncovered in upstate New York.More >>