Weekend Events for the Tennessee Valley through 9/29 - 10/1

Alabama A&M is celebrating Homecoming 2017 with a parade, tailgate party, and concert featuring Gucci Mane. And of course, there’s a football game happening too!

In Meridianville, Tate Farms is still rebuilding after a devastating fire, but it’s ready for pumpkin season! They’re starting things off with the annual Pumpkin Blast this Saturday !

The Shades of Bluegrass Festival is happening Friday and Saturday in Rogersville. Professional musicians and local amateur jammers will be keeping Recreation Park filled with great music all weekend.

The Black Jacket Symphony is taking on the classic Beatles album “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” Friday night at the VBC.

If you’re looking for some hidden gems, try the 12th Annual Mile Long Yard Sale in Grant . It’s happening Saturday along Main Street.

Whether you love greasy food or Greek culture, you can celebrate both this weekend in Athens. The annual Athens Grease Festival is happening Saturday .

It’s your last chance to take in some short track racing at Huntsville Speedway this year . The final checkered flag of 2017 falls Saturday night.

Take a step back in time at the VBC South Hall this weekend with Jurassic Quest . You can check out 80-foot tall dinosaurs, dig in the dirt for your own fossils and more!

For frog jumpin’, greased pig catchin’ fun, go to Eva this weekend. The annual Eva Frontier Days Festival wraps up Saturday downtown.

Check out the 15th Annual Dog Fair on Monte Sano, presented by the Huntsville Obedience Training Club.

Cowboy Church on Highway 157 in Leighton is honoring fallen law enforcement officers this weekend with it’s 2nd Annual Blue Light Vigil on Saturday evening.

