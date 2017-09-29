Weekend Events for the Tennessee Valley through 9/29 - 10/1

Tuscumbia police say a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting Thursday night.More >>
Tuscumbia police say a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting Thursday night.More >>
Jackson County authorities confirm three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Jackson County authorities confirm three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Scottsboro baseball coach is on leave, but authorities are not elaborating on the reasons why.More >>
A Scottsboro baseball coach is on leave, but authorities are not elaborating on the reasons why.More >>
A Cherokee man was killed while riding a motorcycle in Colbert County Wednesday night.More >>
A Cherokee man was killed while riding a motorcycle in Colbert County Wednesday night.More >>
Rumba Latina Festival in HuntsvilleMore >>
Rumba Latina Festival in HuntsvilleMore >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>