Texas man killed in Freightliner wreck in Franklin County

Alabama State Troopers report that a truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County.

Troopers say a 2017 Freightliner left the roadway, struck a utility pole then traveled down an embankment. It happened at about midnight Wednesday on Alabama 247 at the 11 mile marker, about 12 miles north of Red Bay.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified him as 46-year-old Jeffrey Cade Harkins of Dawson, Texas.

