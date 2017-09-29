Texas man killed in Freightliner wreck in Franklin County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

First Alert Weather Day

Texas man killed in Freightliner wreck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama State Troopers report that a truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County.

Troopers say a 2017 Freightliner left the roadway, struck a utility pole then traveled down an embankment. It happened at about midnight Wednesday on Alabama 247 at the 11 mile marker, about 12 miles north of Red Bay.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified him as 46-year-old Jeffrey Cade Harkins of Dawson, Texas.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • AR woman accused of raping 9 children

    AR woman accused of raping 9 children

    Thursday, September 28 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-09-29 02:59:36 GMT
    Veronica Blake (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Office)Veronica Blake (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Office)

    An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.

    More >>

    An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.

    More >>

  • Child shoots 2 toddlers at daycare in Michigan

    Child shoots 2 toddlers at daycare in Michigan

    Thursday, September 28 2017 9:25 AM EDT2017-09-28 13:25:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 28 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-09-29 01:52:08 GMT

    One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old. 

    More >>

    One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly