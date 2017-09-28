Local families desperate to contact loved ones in hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico

Imagine if your family was trapped in Puerto Rico and you had no way to know if they were okay for days and days. One man in the Tennessee Valley is living through this difficult reality.

Imagine if your family was trapped in Puerto Rico and you had no way to know if they were okay for days and days. One man in the Tennessee Valley is living through this difficult reality.

Amid a dire situation in storm-devastated Puerto Rico, family members in north Alabama are desperate to make contact with loved ones in the U.S. commonwealth. Hurricane Maria victims have no power while they endure sweltering heat.

A lack of drivers and a crumbled infrastructure are keeping tens of thousands of shipping containers with supplies, food and water sitting in San Juan.

Inside of Puerto Rico, the communication breakdown is major hurdle for getting supplies to victims. For people outside of the commonwealth, like Ramon Sanitiago, it's made it nearly impossible to contact their loved ones there.

Santiago, a Puerto Rico native, lives in Madison. After countless calls to family members in Puerto Rico, he finally heard a voice on the other line Thursday morning.

"I don't know why I was able to reach her because I've been trying to reach most everybody to no avail. And so I guess I was lucky this morning. I started jumping up and about, and I called my wife and said, 'This is a miracle,' because I was able to make contact with my sister," he said.

Santiago said he learned that nearly all of his family members in his homeland are confirmed to be alive, but his sister-in-law is still not accounted for.

The communication problems are helping to make getting much needed food, water, supplies and disaster personnel to the victims extremely difficult.

"I can sense some progress. It's a very slow progress, but I sense it is there," Santiago said.

Univision reporters, citizens and other media on the ground are trying to locate loved with information provided by their families through the Twitter account #PRactive. It is one of the tools Sanitiago has put onto his Facebook page to help others find their family members.

"Some of them have written back to me saying, 'Thank you for this information. I was able to find out about my father, about my granddad,'" he said.

To find out more about #PRactivate, click here.

Click here to view Santiago's Facebook page.

To help victims through donations, go to the following agencies' websites:

