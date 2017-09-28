Woman shot outside Tuscumbia home has died, police say

Tuscumbia police say a woman was shot at a home near U.S. 72 on Sept. 28, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

A local woman shot during a domestic situation at her home Thursday night has died, according to authorities.

Tuscumbia Police Capt. Stuart Setliff said this morning that Kayron Galbreath, 53, died at Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield, just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Galbreath was shot once in the head during a domestic argument that took place around 6:30 p.m. Thursday outside her residence on U.S. 72 behind Too Fat Sisters Restaurant.

Her live-in boyfriend Tommy Craig Ray is in custody. Charges are pending.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said Thursday night that the woman was taken to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield.

