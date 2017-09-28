Woman shot outside Tuscumbia home has died, police say

A local woman shot during a domestic situation at her home Thursday night has died, according to authorities.More >>
A local woman shot during a domestic situation at her home Thursday night has died, according to authorities.More >>
Jackson County authorities confirm three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Jackson County authorities confirm three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Scottsboro baseball coach is on leave, but authorities are not elaborating on the reasons why.More >>
A Scottsboro baseball coach is on leave, but authorities are not elaborating on the reasons why.More >>
A Cherokee man was killed while riding a motorcycle in Colbert County Wednesday night.More >>
A Cherokee man was killed while riding a motorcycle in Colbert County Wednesday night.More >>
Rumba Latina Festival in HuntsvilleMore >>
Rumba Latina Festival in HuntsvilleMore >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
I-55 is shut down in both directions in Crittenden County, Arkansas.More >>
I-55 is shut down in both directions in Crittenden County, Arkansas.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>