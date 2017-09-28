Woman in critical condition after shooting outside Tuscumbia home

Tuscumbia police say a woman was shot at a home near U.S. 72 on Sept. 28, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Tuscumbia police say a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting Thursday night.

It happened outside a residence near Two Fat Sisters restaurant on U.S. 72 at about 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot in the head. She is in critical condition.

One person is in custody. No charges have been announced.

WAFF 48 News will update this story when more is available.

