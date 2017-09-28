Boyfriend charged in Tuscumbia woman's murder

Tuscumbia police say a woman was shot at a home near U.S. 72 on Sept. 28, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Tuscumbia police have arrested the boyfriend of Thursday night's murder victim.

Police said 53-year-old Kayron Regina Galbreath was shot outside her home off U.S. 72 behind Too Fat Sisters restaurant at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. She died at Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield a few hours later.

Police said Galbreath was shot once in the head during a domestic argument.

Her live-in boyfriend, 51-year-old Tommy Craig Ray, was taken into custody. He was then charged with murder.

His bond was set at $1 million.

