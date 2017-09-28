Over 1,500 marijuana plants recovered, burned in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office uncovered a major marijuana find on Wednesday. Then they burned it.

DeKalb County deputies, drug agents, and police from Fort Payne and Geraldine are working together to eradicate drugs countywide. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama National Guard Counter Drug Unit lent their helicopters to the eradication effort.

Deputies say they recovered a truck that had been reported stolen three days ago in a field covered with tree branches. They also found a little over 1,500 plants of marijuana from various locations in the county. They burned the drugs.

The federal government states that each mature plant is worth approximately $2,000 each, according to the sheriff’s office.

“All of these agencies have worked long hours and has done an outstanding job of ridding our county of these drugs,” said Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson.

No arrests have been announced.

