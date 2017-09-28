DeKalb County man facing child porn charges

A DeKalb County man is facing child pornography charges.

38-year-old Brian Dewight Manning was charged with three counts last week.

SBI officials say they received information that Manning possessed child porn at his home on County Road 475 in Fyffe. Court records indicate he possessed and uploaded videos to a D ropbox account. SBI officials say the videos contained very young girls involved in sex acts with adults.

Manning is out on a $15,000 bond.

