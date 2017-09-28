Scottsboro coach on leave over undisclosed allegations

A Scottsboro baseball coach is on leave, but authorities are not elaborating on the reasons why.

State officials confirm Andrew Benson, a coach and agri-science teacher at Scottsboro High School, is on paid leave.

Those officials say the school's superintendent notified the state on Tuesday that Benson had been placed on leave the day before. School officials are releasing very few details but say their investigation is ongoing.

Superintendent Jose Reyes Jr. said they placed a school employee on leave after being made aware of some allegations. It was after that an investigation began.

Reyes declined to comment on what the allegations are. It's unknown if the allegations are policy violations or criminal.

School officials are required to notify law enforcement if the allegations are of a criminal nature.

Reyes declined to say he specifically contacted law enforcement about these allegations but said they have taken appropriate action with regard to the employee and have notified the appropriate people.

Scottsboro police said they could neither confirm nor deny they've been contacted by the school about these allegations.

The state has flagged Benson's teaching certificate pending a review of the allegations.

