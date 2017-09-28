Madison County pair arrested in rash of Jackson County business burglaries

Jackson County sheriff's officials hope they've stopped a rash of business break-ins.

26-year-old Joshua Lamar Crowell of Madison and 27-year-old Justin Lamont Erskine of Huntsville are now in the Jackson County Jail on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Sheriff's officials say they've been dealing with a rash of burglaries for the last two weeks but that all ended Wednesday night.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips said convenience stores on Sand Mountain in Section, Rosalie and the Powell community have been victims to the tune of being struck five times. In each case, cigarettes and cash were intended targets.

Phillips said crowbars were used to open up the doors to the closed stores while the perpetrators wore ski masks and gloves, as seen in surveillance videos. So the department began to take note of the areas hit and started a surveillance of their own, and that paid off in the middle of the night.

"You have to be at the right place at the right time and that's exactly what happened last night. This was the third time they had been back to this store. They broke in two times before. We had some surveillance set up on some more stores up the mountain and they actually picked one of them that we were setting on," Phillips said.

Both men are being held without bond pending a hearing before a judge.

Scottsboro police say they plan to obtain warrants for the two men dealing with two business burglaries in their jurisdiction.

