Man facing attempted murder charges after Muscle Shoals police chase

A man is facing attempted murder charges after a lengthy police chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies within the jurisdictions of Colbert and Lawrence counties.

On Tuesday, September 26, a Muscle Shoals police officer joined in on the chase near Highway 101 just after 10 a.m. Investigators tell us James Lee Holland was wanted in connection with a theft case of a Chrysler 300 he was driving.

Following collisions with two Muscle Shoals police cars, one of the police cars stopped and an officer exited his vehicle and took a taser out and attempted to use it through the open driver side window of the stolen vehicle. Investigators say the taser attempt failed to connect with Holland.

Investigators say the other officer got out of his car and aimed his weapon at Holland to which Holland accelerated the vehicle he was in striking the front driver side bumper of the officer's car and kept driving which resulted in the officer being pinned behind his driver side door.

Investigators say as the officer tried to escape, he tried to jump on top of his own vehicle. The officer's duty weapon was also briefly caught between the door frame and vehicle making his weapon useless.

Holland continued to run from police until he was captured within the city limits of Muscle Shoals once the pursuit ended. Holland was taken into custody and placed in Muscle Shoals City Jail.

Warrants were obtained for Holland for the felony charges of theft of a vehicle and attempted murder in relation to his actions against the Muscle Shoals City police officer.

