Ex-teacher in Shoals sexual exploitation case investigated 3 times in Georgia

The Muscle Shoals man federal custody following the discovery of an 8mm video tape showing a young child's genitals was also investigated three times while teaching in Georgia.

An affidavit filed by Homeland Security states Charles Mark McCormack is under investigation for sexual exploitation that occurred between August 1, 1997 and October 15, 1998.

Investigators say McCormack's former girlfriend and coworker discovered the videotape when it fell from his briefcase. The document states the woman took the tape and watched it because of McCormack's "weird reaction".

The witness lived in Arkansas at the time of the discovery. Investigators say she contacted Muscle Shoals Police. According to the affidavit, Muscle Shoals lost records from that time when the system crashed in 2001.

In September 2016, federal authorities received the video. Special Agents state McCormack can be heard adjusting the camera and speaking to the child before she entered the bathroom. According to investigators, the child in the video was wearing a t-shirt from a Colbert County school.

Investigators say they have found the child from the video and the alleged victim, now an adult, confirms they were they child in the video.

McCormack was investigated in 2010 when a parent of a student at Chattanooga Valley Elementary School said McCormack took pictures under her child's dress. He was investigated again in 2015 when a kindergarten student said McCormack placed his hand down her pants. He was investigated by Georgia and federal officials again in 2016. The details of that investigation were not made public.

All three previous investigations ended without charges or prosecution.

According to documents provided by Walker County Schools, McCormack retired from the system in 2016.

McCormack will remain in federal custody until his detention hearing. That hearing is scheduled for October 2.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48