Authorities searching for missing Albertville woman

Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received a report on Tuesday morning that a missing Albertville woman has not been seen or heard from since September 22.

34-year-old Tiffany Grace Baker's family reported that they drove her to work at Pilgrims Pride in Guntersville on September 22 at 1 p.m. and went back to pick her up at 11 p.m. that evening and she never came to the car.

Investigators tell us they have learned that she left work early that evening at 7:30 pm.

Baker has had no contact with her family since that time. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Baker is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256.582.2034.

