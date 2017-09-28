Authorities locate missing Albertville woman in Tennesse

Authorities in Marshall County say they have located an Albertville woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Investigators say 34-year-old Tiffany Grace Baker was located in Tennessee and is okay.

Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received a report on Tuesday morning that Baker had not been seen or heard from since September 22.

Baker's family reported that they drove her to work at Pilgrims Pride in Guntersville on September 22 at 1 p.m. and went back to pick her up at 11 p.m. that evening and she never came to the car.

Investigators tell us they have learned that she left work early that evening at 7:30 pm.

Authorities tell us Baker is with friends and is okay.

