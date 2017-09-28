3 killed in 18-wheeler Jackson County wreck identified

Three people were killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler in Jackson County. (Source: WAFF)

A two-vehicle crash claimed three lives on Wednesday, September 27, in Jackson County just before 4 p.m. on U.S. 72 at the 116-mile marker in Paint Rock.

Troopers tell us 28-year-old Justin Dewayne Williams of Meridianville was killed when the 2010 Nissan he was driving struck a 2011 Freightliner.

Williams, along with two other passengers in his vehicle, Kristie Renee Hood, 37, of Haleyville and Billy Adam Cox, 42, of Decatur were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

