Alabama man's family stuck in Puerto Rico

Imagine if your family was trapped in Puerto Rico and you had no way to know if they were okay for days and days.

One man in the Tennessee Valley is living through this difficult reality. After finding out Hurricane Maria destroyed his hometown.

Luis Lopez grew up in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico and he says it's heartbreaking to see his hometown in such destruction.

He says there is no way for him to communicate with his parents, there is no power, and even fuel is scarce. His father had to wait eight hours just to buy $10 worth of gas.

Lopez also told me that is has been very hard to get his parents to Alabama. Their original flights got canceled Wednesday and Lopez doesn't know when they can catch another flight.

He says people are having to sleep at the airport because flights keep getting canceled. While he himself can't speak to his parents, listen to how he found out his parents were okay after Maria came raging through his hometown.

"He was helping other people, my uncle, a retired Army Sergeant in Fort Campbell was on vacation in Puerto Rico helping the same couple and he happened to realize that this person has a signal so he sent a note to this person to text me letting me know that my parents were okay. So it was a person that I had no idea who he is and I had no idea he was just an angel," said Luis Lopez, Parents stuck in Puerto Rico.

Lopez is hoping his parents can get a flight to Alabama within the next couple of days.

As of right now, Lopez says it's just a waiting game.

