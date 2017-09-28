Alabama man's family stuck in Puerto Rico

Jackson County authorities say three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Colbert County EMA confirms there was a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday.More >>
Julie Finley, wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley, pleaded guilty to DUI charges Wednesday.More >>
Etowah County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old from Boaz in connection to a homicide.More >>
Roy Moore has defeated Luther Strange in the Republican run-off for U.S. SenateMore >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
Horror movie fans in the Lowcountry have a lot to be excited for as it has been announced that the remake of the classic 1978 movie 'Halloween' will be shot in Charleston, according to the director.More >>
Just because seating is wheelchair accessible, is it truly inclusive? That’s the question one couple is raising after their Facebook post garnered thousands of views in just a couple days.More >>
