Huntsville church uses armed officers for security

The funeral for the woman killed during a mass shooting at an Antioch, Tennessee church is scheduled for Thursday. Six others were shot during the incident on Sunday.

Nashville Metro Police said a church usher saved lives by confronting shooter, grabbing his own gun and holding the suspect at bay until officers arrived.

Churches are considered "soft targets," places where an armed attacker would not expect to face equal opposition. The senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Huntsville said that is not the case on Sundays at their campus.

First Baptist Church in Huntsville utilizes three uniformed city police officers during their three Sunday services. Senior pastor Travis Collins said it does make him feel a little bit like it's a fortress mentality, but that they have a responsibility to do everything they can to keep everyone safe on Sundays. He said it's a trade-off, that some members of the congregation, especially newer ones, may feel uneasy because police are needed, but they may also feel more secure knowing they are protected.

"It forces people like me to live with this uncomfortable tension. On the one hand, I hate that we feel we have to have three unformed police officers. On the other hand, in our world it seems like a necessity," he said.

Collins said a few years ago, some people who were not regulars at the church caused a disturbance and got into a confrontation with police, which is what prompted the church to utilize officers.

