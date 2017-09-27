Albertville to have last Kmart in Alabama

The Albertville Kmart will be the last store in the state after Sunday

Can you remember the last time you've been in a Kmart store? Chances are, it's been some time, after all they're aren’t that many left these days. And on Sunday, two of the last three remaining Alabama Kmart locations will be closing. Those are the one in Athens and the one in Tuscaloosa.

Kmart in Albertville will be the last one in Alabama.

Longtime shopper, Mary Lang of Albertville, has been shopping at the Albertville store for decades.

"It's got everything. I know I can get everything at one stop. The prices are just as good as at any of the other stores. And plus, they're well stocked. You don't come in and then there's an empty shelf. When you come in, you know you can but what you need then," said Lang.

Kmart was still one of the nation's leading retailers in the 1990s. However, increased competition from Walmart and Target began to impact Kmart's business. And the chain began cutting back their footprint across the country.

The biggest threat to all brick and mortar stores nowadays is online shopping. But there's one thing cyber shoppers wont be able to get with their purchase, and that is memories.

"And now even though my kids are grown, I remember coming to Kmart to get their pictures made all the time. All the time," said Lang.

And for most Kmart shoppers around Alabama, memories of the store is all they will have left. But for shoppers on Sand Mountain, they'll still have a store to come to for now.

WAFF 48 News has reached out to Kmart's corporate office to ask how the Albertville location has survived, despite all of the recent closings, but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48