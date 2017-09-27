Motorcyclist killed in Colbert County crash

Jackson County authorities say three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Colbert County EMA confirms there was a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday.More >>
Julie Finley, wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley, pleaded guilty to DUI charges Wednesday.More >>
Etowah County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old from Boaz in connection to a homicide.More >>
Roy Moore has defeated Luther Strange in the Republican run-off for U.S. SenateMore >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
