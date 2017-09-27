Motorcyclist killed in Colbert County crash

Colbert County EMA confirms there was a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

Officials say a motorcycle and car collided at Asphalt Rock Road and U.S. 72 near Cherokee shortly before 8 p.m. The motorcycle driver was killed.

The car's driver was not injured.

There is no word on charges at this time.

No names have been released yet.

