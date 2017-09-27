Newborn dies after mother gives birth on drugs

Jackson County authorities say three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Jackson County authorities say three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Julie Finley, wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley, pleaded guilty to DUI charges Wednesday.More >>
Julie Finley, wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley, pleaded guilty to DUI charges Wednesday.More >>
Etowah County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old from Boaz in connection to a homicide.More >>
Etowah County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old from Boaz in connection to a homicide.More >>
Roy Moore has defeated Luther Strange in the Republican run-off for U.S. SenateMore >>
Roy Moore has defeated Luther Strange in the Republican run-off for U.S. SenateMore >>
10-year-old Jacob Brown is battling more than just leukemia. He's also battling to help the Huntsville Havoc win all season.More >>
10-year-old Jacob Brown is battling more than just leukemia. He's also battling to help the Huntsville Havoc win all season.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>