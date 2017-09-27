Newborn dies after mother gives birth on drugs

Athens police have arrested a Huntsville woman following the death of her newborn.

29-year-old Ashley Reynolds is charged with chemical endangerment of a child. The charge was elevated to a Class A felony because it is believed to have contributed to the death of her baby.

Police say they got a call from the Limestone County district attorney's office on Tuesday about a chemical endangerment incident at Athens Limestone Hospital. They said Reynolds prematurely delivered a son who died a short time after his birth. Reynolds disclosed to hospital staff that she had consumed several different controlled substances in the past three days.

Detectives met with hospital staff and documented evidence before the child's body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy. Reynolds remained in the hospital Tuesday night. After she was discharged on Wednesday morning, she was interviewed at the Athens Police Department.

She was later charged and transported to the Limestone County Jail to wait for bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48