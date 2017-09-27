3 killed in Jackson County 18-wheeler wreck identified

Three people were killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler in Jackson County. (Source: WAFF)

Jackson County authorities confirm three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s officials and Alabama State Troopers say it happened around 4 p.m. on U.S. 72 at the 116 mile marker in Paint Rock.

Authorities said they received a call of a 2011 Freightliner 18-wheeler needing help that had broken down in the highway. They said they received another call shortly that a 2010 Nissan Maxima with three occupants had driven straight into the rear of the 18-wheeler, killing all three inside. Troopers confirm the victims were a female and two males.

Troopers identified the Nissan's driver as 28-year-old Justin Dewayne Williams of Meridianville. The passengers were Kristie Renee Hood, 37, of Haleyville and Billy Adam Cox, 42, of Decatur. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Freightliner's driver was not injured.

Alabama State Troopers are handling the investigation. They said although the circumstances are still under investigation, the preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

