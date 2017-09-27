3 killed in Jackson County 18-wheeler wreck identified

Jackson County authorities confirm three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Rumba Latina Festival in HuntsvilleMore >>
Colbert County EMA confirms there was a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday.More >>
Julie Finley, wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley, pleaded guilty to DUI charges Wednesday.More >>
Etowah County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old from Boaz in connection to a homicide.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Two attorneys with the Balch and Bingham lawyer and an executive with the coal company, Drummond, have been indicted in an alleged bribery investigation that has already seen the guilty plea of a former state senator.More >>
Shreveport police have identified two people as suspects in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman at her home in the city's Anderson Island neighborhood.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
