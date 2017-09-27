3 killed in 18-wheeler wreck in Jackson County

Three people were killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler in Jackson County. (Source: WAFF)

Jackson County authorities say three people were killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s officials say it happened around 4 p.m. on U.S. 72 in Paint Rock. They received a call of an 18-wheeler needing help that had broken down in the highway.

Officials say they received another call shortly that a Nissan Maxima with three occupants had driven straight into the rear of the 18-wheeler, killing all three inside.

Alabama State Troopers are on scene and handling the investigation.

Westbound traffic is extremely slow.

