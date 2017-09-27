2nd suspect arrested in Boaz murder

From the left, Ty Kirkland and Avery Grizzard (Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

Etowah County deputies have arrested another suspect in connection to a homicide on Sept. 25.

The victim was 42-year-old Kevin Charles Jones. Deputies say he was shot during a verbal confrontation at a home on Sunset Trail in Boaz. He died hours later at a Birmingham hospital.

19-year-old Ty Jordan Kirkland of Boaz was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with murder.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Avery Grizzard of Boaz on Oct. 3. He was also charged with murder.

Deputies say Grizzard was with Kirkland when Kirkland shot Jones.

Both are being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

