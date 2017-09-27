19-year-old charged in Boaz murder

Etowah County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old from Boaz in connection to a homicide.

Ty Jordan Kirkland, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder. He is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

Authorities say Kirkland shot 42-year-old Kevin Charles Jones after a verbal confrontation at a home on Sunset Trail in Boaz. The shooting occurred at shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday. Jones died hours later at a Birmingham hospital.

An autopsy will be performed.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48