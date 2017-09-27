Madison mayor’s wife pleads guilty to DUI, avoids jail time

Julie Finley, wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley, pleaded guilty to DUI charges Wednesday.

Finley was arrested in January after Alabama State Troopers say she was driving approximately 103 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 565 near the 19 mile marker. Court records state she blew a 0.273 in the breathalyzer test. She was charged with DUI and also issued a citation for reckless driving.

READ MORE: Madison mayor's wife charged with DUI, driving over 100 mph

The Madison County District Attorney's Office said Finley received a 180 day suspended sentence and two years of probation. She will also have to pay a $600 fine and $100 in victim compensation victim.

She also has to complete high intoxication seminars and victim impact panel presentation.

She will have to to report to an assessment officer.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48