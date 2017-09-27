Madison County man arrested on human trafficking, sexual abuse charges

A Madison County man arrested on multiple charges of human trafficking, sexual abuse, and sodomy.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Department of Homeland Security executed warrants Tuesday and arrested Billy Edwards.

Officials believe there may be more victims out there and are encouraging them to contact the sheriff's office.

Edwards was booked into the Madison County jail on a $365,000 bond.

"We know of family members who have pimped out children," said North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force Vice Chair David Pinkleton. "It could be black. It could be white. It could male. It could be female. But unfortunately, what you would see here in Huntsville, it's not a quote sex offender that you would know that's on the registry. It could be individuals that are single or married and might have a high disposable income."

"Many times, the age of entry for human trafficking is between 12 and 14, so effectively, they would like to groom younger individuals," Pinkleton said. "Any victims that are concerned that we are not going to get the bad guy, we will do our best to do that and we do thankfully have prosecutors that will step up and take on these individuals."

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48