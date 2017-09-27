Madison Co. man arrested on charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse

A Madison County man arrested on multiple charges of human trafficking, sexual abuse, and sodomy.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Department of Homeland Security executed warrants Tuesday and arrested Billy Edwards.

Officials believe there may be more victims out there and are encouraging them to contact the sheriff's office.

Edwards was booked into the Madison County jail on a $365,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48