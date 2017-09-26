1 shot in drive-by shooting near Killen

Authorities confirm someone was shot in Lauderdale County Tuesday night.

It happened at about 8 p.m. in the Big Oak subdivision just off Highway 107 in Center Star near Killen.

Lauderdale County deputies say an unknown suspect came by in a dark-colored truck and shot through the window. The victim was hit in the side.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48