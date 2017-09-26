1 injured in drive-by shooting near Killen

Authorities confirm someone was shot in Lauderdale County Tuesday night.

It happened at about 8 p.m. in the Big Oak subdivision off Highway 107 in Center Star near Killen.

Lauderdale County deputies say an unknown suspect drove up in a dark-colored truck and shot through the window. The victim was hit in the side.

The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to be OK. The injuries were not life-threatening.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48