Jackson Co. declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Jackson County Commission Chairman Matthew Hodges has signed a proclamation declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Christina Hays with Crisis Services of North Alabama says it's a problem that affects one in four women.

"When the Chairman signs this proclamation, to me it means that as a county we're coming together and stating this is Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” Hays said.

She added, “We're gonna talk about it, we're gonna shine a light on the fact that this touches all of our lives. That it's a horrible crime that is committed against women and that we are going to take a stand.”

Hays tells us the Jackson County Coalition Against Domestic Violence is sponsoring several events throughout the month.

